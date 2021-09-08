• Dakota Miguel Arispe, 300 block of Texas Hwy 55, Rocksprings – Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $200 fine, court costs of $116.
• Edgar Castro, 100 block of Derwin Dr., Fredericksburg – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Trinity Ann Colbath, 2700 block of Elm St., Medina – Three counts of burglary of a motor vehicle. $500 fine, deferred 12 months, and court costs of $900.
• Patrick Lynn Ferguson, 400 block of Lucille St., Kerrville – Two counts of driving while intoxicated second offense. $750 fine, 365 days in jail, 18 months of probation and court costs of $956.
• Triston Miles Isom, 800 block of Tanglewood Ln., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated second offense. $750 fine, 365 days in jail, 12 months of probation, 20 hours of community service, and court costs of $458.
• Cameron Zane Landrum, P.O. Box, Bandera - Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $200 fine and court costs of $116.
• Derek Christian Whittington, 100 block of Kerrvilla Rd., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated second offense. $750 fine, 365 days in jail, 12 months of probation, 20 hours of community service and court costs of $478.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.