Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 700 block of Junction Hwy. on May 8.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 2200 block of Bandera Hwy. on May 9.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. S on May 10.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 300 block of W Water St. on May 10.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1800 block of Junction Hwy. on May 11.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 400 block of Lucille St. S on May 11.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1700 block of Water St. E on May 11.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15, in the 800 block of Main St. on May 12.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 600 block of Schreiner St. on May 13.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 200 block of Cully Dr. on May 13.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 100 block of Summer Lp. on May 13.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, in the 1100 block of Junction Hwy. on May 8.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug, and public intoxication, in the 1700 block of Sidney Baker on May 12.
• An arrest was made for three counts of possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in the 1500 block of Junction Hwy. on May 13.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 1900 block of Loop 534 on May 14.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with evidence in the 1900 block of Sidney Baker on May 14.
Assaults
• An arrest was made for assault on a family member causing bodily injury, and a felony warrant from another agency, in the 700 block of Swigert St. on May 8.
• An arrest was made for assault on a family member to impede breathing, and intentionally injuring a child/elderly/disabled, in the 300 block of W Barnett St. on May 9.
• KPD is investigating terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury in the 700 block of Hill Country Dr. on May 10.
• KPD is investigating assault by contact reported at KPD on May 10.
• KPD is investigating assault causing bodily injury in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on May 11.
• KPD is investigating compelling prostitution by force or intimidation in the 2100 block of FM 689 on May 14.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles, and theft from a motor vehicle, in the 400 block of Ross St. on May 12.
Thefts
• An arrest was made for theft of less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on May 9.
• KPD is investigating fraudulent securities conduct greater than $10,000 under false pretenses in the 500 block of Valley Dr. on May 9.
• An arrest was made for theft of less than $100 in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on May 14.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 600 block of Junction Hwy. on May 8.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 300 block of Mae Dr. N on May 10.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 400 block of Burleson Blvd. on May 12.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 500 block of Harper St. on May 13.
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency in the 1000 block of Umber Hill on May 13.
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency, and a misdemeanor warrant from another agency, in the 1700 block of Junction Hwy. on May 14.
• An arrest was made for failure to identify giving false information, and a felony warrant from another agency, in the 3800 block of Riverside Dr. on May 14.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident on May 10.
• KPD responded to a major accident on May 11.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 800 block of Webster Ave. on May 8.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 600 block of Olympic Dr. on May 8.
• An arrest was made for evading arrest with a motor vehicle in the 1300 block of Sidney Baker on May 8.
• KPD assisted another agency in the 3200 block of Junction Hwy., Ingram, on May 8.
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 400 block of Paschal Ave. on May 8.
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on May 9.
• KPD assisted another agency in the 3700 block of Junction Hwy., Ingram, on May 11.
• An arrest was made for obstruction or retaliation in the 500 block of Wigwam Ln. on May 14.
