Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Bow Ln. on Dec. 15.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more, and driving with a suspended license in the 1400 block of Sidney Baker on Dec. 16.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 500 block of Main St. on Dec. 16.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 500 block of Water St. on Dec. 17.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on Dec. 17.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1300 block of Sidney Baker on Dec. 17.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 400 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 17.
• An arrest was made for driving with an open container of alcohol in the 400 block of W Schreiner St. on Dec. 18.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on Dec. 18.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1500 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 18.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 300 block of Meadowview Ln. on Dec. 19.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia at a disturbance in the 900 block of Paschal Ave. on Dec. 14.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 600 block of Meadowview Ln. on Dec. 18.
• An arrest was made for possession of 4-400 gm. of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, and two active warrants in the 900 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 18.
• An arrest was made for two counts of possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two active warrants in the 1800 block of Water St. on Dec. 19.
• An arrest was made for possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on Dec. 20.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating assault causing bodily injury and criminal mischief between $750-$2,500 in the 2100 block of Arcadia Loop on Dec. 15.
• KPD is investigating terroristic threat causing fear of imminent injury in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 15.
• KPD closed a case of family violence assault by contract in the 2800 block of Hunt St. on Dec. 16.
• KPD closed a case of family violence assault by contact in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on Dec. 16.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 1600 block of Water St. on Dec. 17.
• KPD is investigating assault causing bodily injury in the 1300 block of Ridge Dr. on Dec. 17.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 200 block of Yorktown Blvd. on Dec. 20.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating shoplifting between $100-$750 in the 1700 block of Sidney Baker on Dec. 16.
• KPD is investigating unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 900 block of Myrta St. on Dec. 18.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $100-$750 in the 3300 block of Legion Dr. on Dec. 19.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting less than $100, and public intoxication in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on Dec. 19.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 20.
Warrants
• Three warrant arrests were made in the 300 block of Main St. on Dec. 14.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 2800 block of Legion Dr. on Dec. 14.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 16.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo on Dec. 16.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 2200 block of Aurora Dr. on Dec. 17.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 400 block of Jefferson St. on Dec. 17.
• A warrant arrest was made at a traffic stop in the 100 block of Main St. on Dec. 17.
• Two warrant arrests were made in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on Dec. 18.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 900 block of Garden St. on Dec. 19.
• A warrant arrest was made at a traffic stop in the 400 block of Ranchero Rd. on Dec. 20.
• A warrant arrest was made at a traffic stop in the 100 block of Circle Ave. on Dec. 20.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident at 7:34 a.m. on Dec. 14.
• KPD responded to a major accident at 3:53 p.m. on Dec. 14.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating duty on striking a fixture greater than $200 in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on Dec. 14.
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 300 block of Sidney Baker on Dec. 16.
• KPD filed a case of driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 100 block of Harper Rd. on Dec. 17.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 1300 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 17.
