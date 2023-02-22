• Thomas Flora, 200 block of Beaver Rd., Ingram – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $250 fine and court costs of $353.
• Rolando Ramirez-Luna, 300 block of E Davis St., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $1,000 fine, 30 days in jail and court costs of $468.
• Hayden Matthew Oliver, 900 block of Abrameit Rd., Goliad, Texas – Driving while intoxicated, and unlawfully carrying a weapon. $1,500 fine, 12 months of probation, 25 hours of community service and court costs of $888.
• Andre David Robles, 1700 block of Scott Dr., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated, and assault causing bodily injury. $2,000 fine, 365 days in jail, 12 months of probation, 50 hours of community service and court costs of $888.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.