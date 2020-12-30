Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on Dec. 22.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication after a suspicious person call in the unit block of W Sunset on Dec. 23.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on Dec. 24.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on Dec. 24.
• Two arrests were made for public intoxication in the unit block of Juniper Dr. on Dec. 25.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication at a disturbance in the 700 block of Lake Dr. on Dec. 25.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 200 block of W McFarland St. on Dec. 25.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of tobacco products by a minor in the 900 block of Myrta St. on Dec. 21.
• After a Crimestopper’s report, KPD is investigating of possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance in the 300 block of Ross St. on Dec. 21.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 500 block of Tomahawk Trl. on Dec. 22.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on Dec. 23.
• An arrest was made for possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 3300 block of Memorial Blvd. on Dec. 23.
• KPD is investigating possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance after an ambulance call in the 100 block of Texas Cir. on Dec. 25.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 200 block of Clay St. on Dec. 26.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 500 block of N Lewis Ave. on Dec. 21.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault causing bodily injury, and obstruction or retaliation in the 400 block of Goss St. on Dec. 22.
• KPD is investigating forcible fondling sexual assault of a child in the 400 block of Leland St. on Dec. 23.
• An arrest was made for violation of a protective order in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on Dec. 24.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on Dec. 24.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact in the 2900 block of Hunt St. on Dec. 24.
• An arrest was made for resisting arrest, and harassment of a public servant after an assault on a security officer was reported in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. S on Dec. 26.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault causing bodily injury at a disturbance in the 600 block of Guadalupe St. on Dec. 27.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of a habitation in the 2900 block of Hunt St. on Dec. 25.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating shoplifting less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 22.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $100-$750 in the 200 block of Francisco Lemos on Dec. 23.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 26.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting between $2,500-$30,000 in the 600 block of Loop 534 on Dec. 26.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting between $100-$750 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 27.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on Dec. 23.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 2000 block of Sidney Baker on Dec. 26.
• A warrant arrest was made at a disturbance in the 100 block of Pearl St. on Dec. 27.
• A warrant was served in the 100 block of Loop 13 on Dec. 27.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a minor accident in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on Dec. 23.
Other Offenses
• An arrest was made for violation of an occupational license, and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 200 block of Earl Garrett on Dec. 23.
• KPD is investigating duty on striking a fixture more than $200 in the 400 block of Everett St. on Dec. 24.
• KPD is investigating deadly conduct with a weapon in the 200 block of Old Oaks Path on Dec. 24.
• KPD is investigating criminal trespass in the 1200 block of Virginia Dr. on Dec. 27.
