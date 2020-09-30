Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Lytle St. on Sept. 21.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in Mile 508 of I-10 on Sept. 21.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 1200 block of Broadway on Sept. 21.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, evading arrest with previous conviction, escape from custody, and an active warrant, in the 800 block of Harper Rd. on Sept. 22.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 200 block of Woodlawn Ave. on Sept. 22.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1300 block of Sidney Baker on Sept. 22.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Tomahawk Trl. on Sept. 22.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 900 block of Bulwer Ave. on Sept. 25.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and an active warrant, in the 100 block of Stephanie Dr. on Sept. 26.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, and interfering with public duties, in the 200 block of Cox Ave. on Sept. 27.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 100 block of Lehmann Dr. on Sept. 27.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, and possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 400 block of Yorktown Blvd. on Sept. 21.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia, and an active warrant, in the 1400 block of 2nd St. on Sept. 24.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more, and possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance in the 3300 block of Legion Dr. on Sept. 26.
Manslaughter
• An arrest was made for manslaughter, theft of a firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm in the 1300 block of North St. on Sept. 26.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating intentional injury to a child/elderly/disabled in the 600 block of Meadowview Ln. N on Sept. 21.
• KPD is investigating assault by contact in the 2100 block of Memorial Blvd. on Sept. 26.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles in the 400 block of Charles St. on Sept. 21.
• KPD is investigating burglary of a building in the 100 block of Country Club Dr. on Sept. 21.
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles in the 900 block of George St. on Sept. 21.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating forgery of a financial instrument in the 300 block of Englewood Dr. on Sept. 21.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $750-$2,500 in the 400 block of Sidney Baker S on Sept. 22.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo Path on Sept. 21.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 400 block of Coleman St. on Sept. 22.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 400 block of Hugo St. on Sept. 22.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 100 block of Lowry St. on Sept. 23.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 100 block of Bent Oak Ln. on Sept. 24.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 300 block of W Main St. on Sept. 27.
Accidents
• KPD responded to an accident involving more than $200 damage to a vehicle in the 500 block of Main St. on Sept. 21.
• KPD responded to a major accident on Sept. 23.
• KPD responded to a major accident on Sept. 26.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 21.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 1400 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.