• Shawna Lynn Archer, 200 block of E Tremper Trl., Center Point – Criminal trespass. $500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $310.
• Faith Kathryn Bushel, 3900 block of Bandera Hwy., Kerrville – Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine and court costs of $966.
• Heather Denisha Chavera, 400 block of Charles St., Kerrville - Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and bail jumping. $2,500 fine and court costs of $476.
• Ivan Compean, 400 block of Leland, Kerrville – Tampering with a government record. $1,000 fine and court costs of $300.
• Nicholas William Davis, 200 block of Mack Hollimon Dr., Kerrville – Class C Misdemeanor health and safety violation. $200 fine and court costs of $116.
• Enrique JR Eguia III, 5900 block of Flores St., San Antonio – Driving while intoxicated second offense. $500 fine, 260 days in jail and court costs of $533.
• Angel Manuel Garcia, 400 block of Loyal Valley Dr., Kerrville – Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine and court costs of $116.
• Kelly Glenn Geeslin, 100 block of Rawson, Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15, and resisting arrest. $4,000 fine, 321 days in jail and court costs of $873.
• Bradley William Gilbert, 400 block of Water St., Kerrville – Criminal trespass, and criminal mischief between $750-$2,500. $500 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $670.
• Herman Gonzalez Jr., 200 block of Twombly Dr., Kerrville - Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine and court costs of $116.
• Thomas Wayne Gray, P.O. Box, Kerrville – Accident involving damage to a vehicle greater than $200. $250 fine and court costs of $303.
• Jose Mario Guzman, 100 block of Cypress Falls, Ingram – Theft of property between $100-$750. $500 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $360.
• Brandon Lee Love, 1000 block of 4th St., Kerrville – Three counts of Class C Misdemeanor health and safety violations. $600 fine and court costs of $948.
• Elvia Ann Luna, 1100 block of Main St., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Jessie Franco Montanez, 3800 block of Piper Meadow St., San Antonio – Driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15, and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $2,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $871.
• Miguel Angel Perez, 12400 block of Vance Jackson Rd., San Antonio – Driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15. $2,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $828.
• Joshua Daniel Rather, 400 block of Gabe Rd., Kerrville – Appeal of unsafe speed citation, and appeal of driving without a license. $100 fine and court costs of $360.
• Amelia Joan Slay, 3100 block of Nichols St., Kerrville – Assault causing bodily injury, evading arrest, and resisting arrest. $500 fine, 77 days in jail, and court costs of $925.
• Tosha Renee Weaver, 600 block of Tejas Trl., Ingram – Two counts of driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, and assault causing bodily injury. $500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $1,076.
