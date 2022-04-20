Alcohol Offenses
•An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 200 block of Sidney Baker S on April 11.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on April 11.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 1700 block of Sidney Baker on April 11.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 700 block of Junction Hwy. on April 12.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15, and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, in the 400 block of Junction Hwy. on April 16.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 100 block of Francisco Lemos on April 16.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on April 17.
• An arrest was made for possession of an open container of alcohol as a passenger in a motor vehicle in the 800 block of Harper Rd. on April 17.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. on April 11.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance on a report of a juvenile problem in the 3200 block of Loop 534 on April 11.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and a felony warrant from another agency, in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on April 12.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and a felony warrant from another agency, in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on April 12.
• KPD is investigating two counts of possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, at a reported overdose in the 900 block of Paschal Ave. on April 15.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating assault on a family member causing bodily injury at a disturbance in the 100 block of Monterey St. on April 11.
• KPD is investigating assault by contact in the 300 block of Ross St. on April 16.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles on a criminal mischief call in the 400 block of Forest Ridge Dr. on April 12.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 1800 block of Junction Hwy. on April 12.
• An arrest was made for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 200 block of Main St. on April 13.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $100-$750 in the 2000 block of Bandera Hwy. on April 13.
• KPD is investigating Class C Misdemeanor theft in the 1400 block of Hilltop Rd. on April 17.
• An arrest was made for theft of a firearm, unlawfully carrying a weapon, and possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, in the 1800 block of Junction Hwy. on April 17.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo Path on April 11.
• An arrest was made for a felony warrant from another agency in the 500 block of Westminster St. on April 11.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo Path on April 12.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 700 block of Sidney Baker on April 15.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident at 11:22 a.m. on April 11.
• KPD responded to a major accident at 10:53 a.m. on April 15.
• KPD responded to a major accident at 11:03 a.m. on April 15.
Other Offenses
• KPD responded to an ambulance call at 2:45 p.m. on April 11.
• An arrest was made for reckless driving in the 500 block of Thompson Dr. on April 12.
• KPD is investigating disorderly conduct, display or discharge of a firearm, and weapon law violations, at a suspicious circumstances call in the 300 block of W Barnett St. on April 12.
• An arrest was made for violation of the city open-burning ordinance in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. on April 15.
• An arrest was made for reckless driving, and evading arrest with a motor vehicle, in the 500 block of Junction Hwy. on April 15.
