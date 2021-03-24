• Audrey Nicole Cantu, 700 block of Smokey Mountain Dr., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $478.
• Cassandra Gayle Coleman, 100 block of Kerrville Country Dr., Kerrville – Family violence assault causing bodily injury. $0 fine and court costs of $425.
• Michael Levi Davis, 200 block of Verde Park, Blvd., Center Point – Resisting arrest. $750 fine, 79 days in jail and court costs of $325.
• Ronald Edward Duckworth Jr., 1100 block of CR 183, Comfort – Assault causing bodily injury. $2,000 fine, 105 days in jail and court costs of $345.
• Sean Alexander Koehler, 400 block of River Bluff Circle, Pipe Creek – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $358.
• Kelly Ann McLoughlin, 900 block of Lytle, Kerrville – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, and bail jumping. $500 fine, 3 days in jail and court costs of $723.
• Jesse James Shilling III, 400 block of Ruth St., Kerrville – Duty on striking a fixture greater than $200. $750 fine, deferred 12 months and court costs of $363.
• Corey Neil Walden, 200 block of Main St., Ingram – Family violence assault causing bodily injury. $250 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $320.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.