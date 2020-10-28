• Daniel Ricardo Aleman, 2300 block of Junction Hwy., Kerrville – Accident involving damage to a motor vehicle greater than $200. $750 fine, deferred 12 months, 20 hours of community service and court costs of $373.
• Jonathan David Anderson, General Delivery, Kerrville – Terroristic threat of family or household. $0 fine, 12 months of probation and court costs of $335.
• Patrick Dylan Busby, 1400 block of W Bitters, San Antonio – Violation of a protective order. $750 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $370.
• Jimmy Eugene Carter, 1600 block of South Buffalo Dr., Raymondville – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, and two counts of bail jumping. $500 fine, 228 days in jail and court costs of $1,133.
• Nancy Sewell Castillo, 800 block of Ellen Halburt Dr., Burnet – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, 26 days in jail and court costs of $418.
• Adelina Juanita Deleon, 100 block of Shannon Dr., Kerrville - Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $0 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $413.
• Randall Patrick Ellis, 1500 block of Water St., Kerrville – Failure to identify with fugitive intent. $500 fine and court costs of $370.
• Michael Christopher Espinoza, 400 block of Upper St., Kerrville - Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, 2 days in jail, and court costs of $403.
• Brianna Lee Garcia, 400 block of Westminster St., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15. $0 fine, 70 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Cesar Armando Hernandez, P.O. Box, Comfort – Assault causing bodily injury. $300 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $310.
• Matthew Raymond Lewis, 4200 block of Hwy. 202, Beeville – Possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine, 170 days in jail and court costs of $360.
• Jeremy Ray Lizenbee, unit block of North Sunset, Kerrville – Family violence assault causing bodily injury. $0 fine, 212 days in jail and court costs of $510.
• Michael Jeffrey McCollum, 1400 block of Hasenwinkle Rd., Fredericksburg – Family violence assault causing bodily injury. $500 fine, 37 days in jail and court costs of $360.
• Nathan Adam Mejerle, 100 block of Reven Acres, Kingsland – Duty on striking a fixture greater than $200. $100 fine, deferred 12 months, 75 hours of community service and court costs of $403.
• Santos Adan Olvera, 1500 block of Stadium Dr., Kerrville – Trespass of a shelter or habitation. $750 fine, 180 days in jail, 12 months of probation and court costs of $360.
• Jerrad Lee Peznowski, 800 block of Bradley, Pampa, Texas - Driving while intoxicated second offense. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $486.
• Kadee Rebecca Saunders, 100 block of Janie, Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated second offense. $750 fine, 180 days in jail, 12 months of probation and court costs of $470.10.
• Stephen Frederick Tofte, 600 block of Main St., Ingram – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $403.
