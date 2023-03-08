Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 300 block of Main St. on Feb. 28.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Water St. on March 2.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 100 block of Francisco Lemos on March 2.
• An arrest was made for driving with an open container of alcohol in the 3400 block of Memorial Blvd. on March 3.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with a child less than 15 years old third offense or more in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on March 3.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1800 block of Broadway on March 4.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 200 block of Earl Garrett on March 4.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 2000 block of Sidney Baker on March 5.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 900 block of Sidney Baker on March 5.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, and a minor consuming alcohol, in the 100 block of Mesa Vista Ln. on March 5.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 1100 block of Sidney Baker on Feb. 27.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 1700 block of Sidney Baker on Feb. 27.
• KPD is investigating possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on Feb. 27.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 1200 block of Sidney Baker on Feb. 28.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in the 3200 block of Loop 534 on Feb. 28.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 900 block of Golf Ave. on March 1.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 200 block of Sidney Baker S on March 2.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1400 block of Bandera Hwy. on March 3.
• KPD filed a case of possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 100 block of Cynthia Dr. on March 3.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 300 block of Thompson Dr. on March 4.
Assaults
• An arrest was made for violation of a protective order, driving while intoxicated, and driving with an open container of alcohol, in the 900 block of Harper Rd. on Feb. 27.
• KPD is investigating harassment in the 1400 block of Sidney Baker on March 1.
• KPD is investigating assault by contact in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on March 1.
• An arrest was made for assault on a family member to impede breathing in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on March 3.
• KPD is investigating Class C Misdemeanor assault, and theft of property between $100-$750, in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on March 5.
• An arrest was made for violating a bond or protective order in the 300 block of Water St. on March 5.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact in the 900 block of Paschal Ave. on March 5.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $100-$750 in the 1800 block of Broadway on Feb. 28.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $100-$750 from a building in the 1400 block of Junction Hwy. on March 2.
• KPD is investigating theft of less than $100 in the 100 block of Main St. on March 3.
• KPD is investigating a second theft of less than $100 in the 100 block of Main St, on March 3.
• KPD is investigating theft of less than $100 in the 100 block of Main St. on March 4.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 100 block of W Main St. on Feb. 28.
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency at a minor accident in the 800 block of Main St. on March 1.
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency in the 500 block of Main St. on March 3.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 1900 block of Sidney Baker on March 5.
• An arrest was made on five local warrants in the 2300 block of Junction Hwy. on March 5.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident on Feb. 27.
• KPD responded to a major accident on March 1.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 900 block of Jefferson St. on March 1.
• KPD assisted Kerr County Sheriff’s Office in the 400 block of Lower Turtle Creek Rd. on March 1.
• An arrest was made for criminal trespass on real property in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on March 1.
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license in the 700 block of W Main St. on March 3.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief to a vehicle between $750-$2,500 in the 100 block of Ivy Ln. on March 4.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 700 block of Junction Hwy. on March 4.
• An arrest was made for evading arrest with a motor vehicle in the 200 block of Junction Hwy. on March 5.
