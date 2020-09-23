Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1100 block of North St. on Sept. 14.
• Two arrests were made for public intoxication in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. on Sept. 14.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on Sept. 15.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 2000 block of Brian Dr. on Sept. 15.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, driving with an open container of alcohol, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1800 block of Broadway on Sept. 16.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on Sept. 17.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, and an active warrant, in the 300 block of Schreiner St. on Sept. 18.
• An arrest was made for criminal trespass, and public intoxication in the 2900 block of Nichols St. on Sept. 18.
• An arrest was made for driving with an open container of alcohol, and possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 1800 block of Water St. on Sept. 19.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 400 block of W Schreiner St. on Sept. 20.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in the 500 block of Main St. on Sept. 14.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 300 block of Lowrey St. on Sept. 14.
• KPD is investigating possession of drug paraphernalia in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo Path on Sept. 14.
• An arrest was made for two counts of possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 100 block of Cailloux Blvd. on Sept. 14.
• KPD is investigating diverting a controlled substance for private use in the 600 block of Leslie Dr. on Sept. 15.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in the 200 block of Sidney Baker S on Sept. 15.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in the 400 block of Town Creek Rd. on Sept. 16.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 200 block of Schreiner St. on Sept. 17.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and an active warrant, in the 300 block of W Barnett St. on Sept. 17.
• An arrest was made for possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of 4 oz.-5 lbs. of marijuana in the 2000 block of Singing Wind Dr. on Sept. 18.
• An arrest was made for possession of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance, public intoxication, and possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility in the 1100 block of Sidney Baker S on Sept. 19.
• KPD is investigating two cases of diversion of controlled substances by registered dispensers in the 600 block of Leslie Dr. on Sept. 19.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, possession of dangerous drugs, and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 300 block of St. Peter St. on Sept. 19.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 2800 block of Legion Dr. on Sept. 20.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 2300 block of Bandera Hwy. on Sept. 20.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 700 block of Tennis St. on Sept. 20.
• KPD is investigating possession of drug paraphernalia in the 2100 block of Singing Wind Dr. on Sept. 20.
Assaults
• Harassment was reported in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on Sept. 14.
• An arrest was made for violation of a protective order in the 400 block of Stephen St. on Sept. 15.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 1100 block of E Main St. on Sept. 15.
• KPD is investigating assault causing bodily injury in the 1400 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 17.
• Two warrant arrests were made, and an arrest was made for violation of a protective order, in the 900 block of Paschal Ave. on Sept. 17.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault by contact in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on Sept. 18.
• KPD is investigating assault on a family member to impede breathing in the 3300 block of Legion Dr. on Sept. 19.
• An arrest was made for criminal trespass in the 1900 block of Sidney Baker on Sept. 19.
• An arrest was made for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 3200 block of Legion Dr. on Sept. 20.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 100 block of Amelia Ct. on Sept. 20.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $2,500-$30,000 in the 3100 block of Memorial Blvd. on Sept. 14.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $100-$750 in the 1700 block of Sidney Baker on Sept. 16.
• KPD is investigating unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 1400 block of Sidney Baker on Sept. 16.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $750-$2,500 in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 17.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $30,000-$150,000 in the 600 block of Leslie Dr. on Sept. 17.
• KPD is investigating criminal trespass, and theft of property less than $100 with previous convictions in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on Sept. 17.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting less than $100 in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on Sept. 17.
• KPD is investigating credit card abuse of the elderly in the 1300 block of Bandera Hwy. on Sept. 18.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 300 block of McFarland St. on Sept. 14.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 400 block of Fifer St. on Sept. 18.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on Sept. 18.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 2200 block of Bandera Hwy. on Sept. 19.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a motor vehicle fire on Sept. 17.
• KPD responded to a major accident, and is investigating duty on striking a fixture greater than $200 in the 3000 block of Loop 534 on Sept. 19.
Other Offenses
• An arrest was made for evading arrest with a motor vehicle in the 1400 block of Sidney Baker on Sept. 15.
• An arrest was made for disorderly conduct and fighting with another in the 2300 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 20.
