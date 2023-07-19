Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 2200 block of Bandera Hwy. on July 15.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and a passenger with an open container of alcohol, in the 100 block of Main St. on July 16.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in the 800 block of Main St. on July 10.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and driving while intoxicated third offense or more, in the 200 block of Holdsworth Dr. on July 12.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia, and a local warrant, in the 2400 block of Memorial Blvd. on July 13.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in Mile 502 of IH-10 on July 16.
Assaults
• KPD closed a case of assault by contact in the 1100 block of Donna Kay Dr. on July 10.
• KPD is investigating assault causing bodily injury in the 2600 block of Singing Wind Dr. on July 10.
• KPD is investigating assault on a family member causing bodily injury in the 300 block of Tivy St. on July 12.
• KPD is investigating assault on a family member causing bodily injury in the 200 block of Junction Hwy. on July 13.
• An arrest was made for terroristic threat of a public servant with fear of serious bodily injury to influence government in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on July 15.
• An arrest was made for assault on a family member recklessly impeding breathing with previous convictions, and interfering with an emergency call for assistance, in the 300 block of W Jefferson St. on July 16.
• KPD is investigating assault by contact in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on July 16.
• KPD is investigating assault on a peace officer or judge in the 800 block of Earl Garrett on July 16.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles, and theft from a motor vehicle, in the 400 block of Quinlan St. on July 11.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating forgery of a government instrument in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on July 12.
• An arrest was made for theft of a firearm, possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility, two counts of possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and unlawfully carrying a weapon, in the 2300 block of Sidney Baker on July 12.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $100-$750 in the 1400 block of Sidney Baker on July 12.
• KPD is investigating theft of services between $750-$2,500 in the 300 block of Lincoln Ave. on July 14.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $100-$750 in the 2200 block of Junction Hwy. on July 15.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 900 block of Lois St. on July 10.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 1700 block of Junction Hwy. on July 10.
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on July 11.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 200 block of Harper Rd. on July 11.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 600 block of Peterson Dr. on July 12.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 1500 block of Sidney Baker on July 13.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a minor accident in the 200 block of Main St. on July 11.
• KPD responded to a minor accident on July 11.
• KPD responded to a major accident on July 12.
• KPD responded to a major accident on July 13.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 1800 block of Junction Hwy. on July 13.
Other Offenses
• An arrest was made for reckless driving, and fleeing a police officer, in Mile 510 of IH-10 on July 11.
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license in the 4400 block of Hwy. 27 on July 11.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 800 block of Earl Garrett on July 12.
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 1200 block of Sidney Baker on July 12.
• KPD is investigating negligently abandoning or endangering a child in the 300 block of W Barnett St. on July 13.
