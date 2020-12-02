Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made following a disturbance call reported in the 300 block of A St. on Nov. 25. The suspect was hcarged with public intoxication, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
• KPD officers arrested a suspect on a public intoxication charge Nov. 25 in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr.
• KPD officer arrested a suspect charged with driving while intoxicated on Nov. 26 in the 300 block of Sidney Baker.
• A suspect was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Nov. 27 in the 300 block of Main St.
• KPD officers arrested a suspect on Nov. 27 who was charged with driving while intoxicated in the 300 block of Junction Highway.
Drug Offenses
• KPD officers arrested a suspect on possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possesesion of a controlled substance on Nov. 25 in the 1500 block of Sidney Baker.
• An arrest was made on Nov. 27 in the 800 block of Sidney Baker. The suspect was charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Assaults
• An assault was reported in the 300 block of Water St. on Nov. 23. KPD has opened an investigation and the case is active.
• An investigation was launched by KPD into the report of an assault causing bodily injury on Nov. 27 in the 200 block of Sidney Baker.
Thefts
• KPD officers are investigating report of a theft made in the 3300 block of Arrowhead Dr on Nov. 23 for property taken valued at over $100 and under $750.
• A theft was reported on Nov. 24 in the 1300 block of Junction Highway, with property taken valued at over $100 and under $750. The case is being considered a shoplifting case and is currently under investigation.
• Police are investigating a report of theft of a firearm that occurred in the 1400 block of Sidney Baker on Nov. 25.
• KPD received a report of burglary of a motor vehicle in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. on Nov. 26. Officers are actively investigating the incident.
• Police are investigating a vehicle burglary reported in the 100 block of Legion Crossing Rd. on Nov. 27.
Warrants
• A subject was arrested on a warrant charge Nov. 25 in the 300 block of Sidney Baker. The warrant was reported to be public intoxication and theft of a firearm.
Other Offenses
• KPD officers began an investigation to a report of Stalking made in the 300 block of Mae Dr. on Nov. 23. An arrest was made in the case.
• An arrest was made of an individual charged with criminal trespass and terroristic threats in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on Nov. 27.
• A suspect was arrested for a traffic violation and charnged with driving with invalid or previously suspended license on Nov. 27 in the 1000 block of Junction Highway.
• A call reporting a suspicious vehicle resulted in the arrest of a suspect in the 200 block of Clay St. on Nov. 27
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.