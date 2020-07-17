Marriages
Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Gabriel Xavier Castillo Palacio and Faith Elizabeth Hughes, June 26.
• Blake Christian Patterson and Jennifer Erin Hatley, June 26.
• Lionardo Alvarez Mendoza and Alejandra Echeverria, June 30.
• Melih Mercanoglu and Diana Ortiz Vidana, June 30.
• Collin Ray Sullivan and Naomi Yvonne Posada, July 1.
• Jeremiah Ingels Rhodes II and Rachael Leila Upton, July 1.
• Shaun Thomas Rich and Tiffany Marie Burch, July 2.
• David Ryan Duncan and Hallie Nicole Campbell, July 6.
• Eduardo Garza and Julia Nicole Jones, July 7.
• Timothy Garrett Lane and Brianna Jean Rae, July 9.
Divorces
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Victoria Jazmin Dominguez of Kerrville and Omar Rosales Carillo of Kerrville, July 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.