Members of the 198th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Arian Yousef Amini, 3100 block of Sage Hill St., San Antonio – Two counts of possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone, manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance, and tampering with evidence.
• Lana Lucille Andersen, 2000 block of Sidney Baker, Kerrville – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Jerry Lee Gardner, 900 block of Linder Lp., Cedar Park, Texas – Obstruction or retaliation.
• Juan J. Garza Jr., 900 block of Barry Dr., Kerrville - Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Lylah Ann Hastings, 300 block of Bear Creek Scout Rd., Hunt – Theft of property between $30,000-$150,000, misappropriation of financial property between $150,000-$300,000, and exploitation of child/elderly/disabled.
• Valerie Angelica Menchaca, 3300 block of Legion Dr., Kerrville – Theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
• Eusebio Frank Ortega, 400 block of Clearwater Paseo, Kerrville – Aggravated assault against a public servant.
• Charles Avery Smith, 100 block of Middle Forest Dr., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
