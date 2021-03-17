Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and driving with an open container of alcohol in the 700 block of Riverhill Blvd. on March 8.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense, evading arrest with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, and harassment of a public servant in Mile Marker 508 of IH-10 W on March 8.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 500 block of Junction Hwy. on March 8.
• KPD is investigating public intoxication in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. on March 9.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication at a disturbance in the 3300 block of Legion Dr. on March 10.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense, and an arrest warrant in the 1000 block of Main St. on March 12.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 200 block of Junction Hwy. on March 12.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1100 block of Thompson Dr. on March 13.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication at a disturbance in the 300 block of Fifer St. on March 13.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on March 14.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and driving with an open container of alcohol in the 200 block of Earl Garrett on March 14.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1600 block of Sidney Baker on March 8.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1800 block of Junction Hwy. on March 9.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, and possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on March 11.
• An arrest was made for possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance in the 100 block of Stoneledge Dr. N on March 11.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and an active arrest warrant in the 600 block of Sidney Baker on March 13.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating reckless serious mental injury of a child/elderly/disabled in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on March 8.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 500 block of Cardinal Dr. on March 9.
• KPD is investigating aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on March 9.
• An arrest was made for endangering a child by criminal negligence, three counts of possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, theft of a firearm, unlawfully carrying a weapon, and possession of a firearm by a felon in the 1000 block of Denton St. on March 10.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 700 block of Smokey Mountain Dr. on March 12.
• KPD is investigating intentional bodily injury of a child/elderly/disabled in the 1400 block of Hilltop Dr. on March 14.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of a habitation, and criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 2300 block of Junction Hwy. on March 9.
Thefts
• An arrest was made for theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions, and theft from a coin-operated device in the 1700 block of Junction Hwy. on March 11.
• KPD is investigating theft of services between $100-$750, and criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 2800 block of Memorial Blvd. on March 13.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting less than $100 in the 100 block of Main St. on March 13.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 2800 block of Poplar St. on March 8.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 400 block of Fifer St. on March 12.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 100 block of Southway Dr. on March 14.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident at 9:31 a.m. on March 11.
• KPD responded to a major accident at 7:22 p.m. on March 13.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 100 block of Main St. on March 8.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 1400 block of Loop 534 on March 8.
• An arrest was made for disorderly conduct (fighting), and evading arrest in the 3200 block of Loop 534 on March 9.
• KPD is investigating criminal trespass in the 1900 block of Leslie Dr. on March 10.
• An arrest was made for obstructing highway passage in the 200 block of Westminster St. N on March 11.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 1200 block of Park St. on March 12.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 200 block of Park Ln. on March 14.
• KPD assisted another agency in a fire call in the 400 block of Guadalupe St. on March 14.
