Marriages
Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Isaac Anton Valchar and Jeanette Salazar, June 16.
• Trevor Matthew Rainwater and Cheyanne Celeste Bluemel, June 16.
• Timothy James Wiggins and Marguerite Elizabeth Belec, June 16.
• Andrew Christopher Long and Elizabeth Ly'chell Sutton, June 17.
• Thomas Cade Dyal and Kadi Marie Shipman, June 17.
• Sean Louis Howard and Kassi Rae Hughes, June 18.
• Rogelio Fuentes and Audrey Lauren Botello, June 18.
Divorces
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Melinda Padilla of Spring and Francisco J. Padilla of Kerrville, June 11.
• Lisa Ann Davis of Stephenville and Jerry Oscar Davis, Jr. of Kerrville, June 16.
