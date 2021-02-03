Marriage
Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Alexander Shawn Nolan and Sarah Lynn Young, Jan. 22.
• Wesley Jace Pollock and Leigh Bailey Black, Jan. 22.
• Austin James Boerner and Hailey Lyn Doyle, Jan. 25.
• Farrell Ray Cox and Erin Lauren Byrd, Jan. 26.
• Tristan James Jarecke and Priscilla Martinez Juarez, Jan. 26.
• James Michael Trolinger and Brenda G. Espinoza, Jan. 28.
Divorce
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Doris Ann Rudie of Kerrville and Michael Melvin Rudie of Green Bay, Wisc., Jan. 26.
