• Brandon Demond Blake, P.O. Box, Boyce, La. – Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $250 fine and court costs of $166.
• Neil Robert William Dodge, 100 block of Holly Hill Dr., Ingram - Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $200 fine and court costs of $91.
• Hannah Nichole Holloway, 400 block of E Cactus Ave., Las Vegas, Nev. – Unlawfully carrying a weapon, and bail jumping. Two days in jail and court costs of $610.
• Louis R Lopez Jr., 800 block of Ranchero Rd., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated second offense. $750 fine, 365 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Osbaldo Ortega, 800 block of Quinlan, Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated second offense. $1,000 fine, 365 days in jail, 12 months of probation and court costs of $478.
• Gregorio Sanchez Reyna, 200 block of Vine St., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated, and bail jumping. $1,500 fine, 4 days in jail and court costs of $818.
• Matthew Dylan Rubenstein, 3900 block of Bandera Hwy., Kerrville – Unlawfully carrying a weapon, and attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $1,500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $426.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.