• Crecencio Fabian, 400 block of Garner, Pasadena, Texas – Burglary of motor vehicles. $500 fine, 130 days in jail and court costs of $300.
• Natalie Paiz Gonzales, 100 block of Crestwood Dr., Kerrville – Theft of property between $100-$750, theft of property less than $100 with previous convictions, and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $1,000 fine, 176 days in jail and court costs of $1,133.
• Andrew Ray Grimes, 1600 block of Water St., Kerrville – Duty on striking a fixture greater than $200. $100 fine, 12 months of probation and court costs of $413.
• Joshua Silva Moreno, 1800 block of Arcadia loop, Kerrville – Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $166.
• Sandra Marie Munoz, 400 block of Clearwater Paseo, Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated second offense. $750 fine, 365 days in jail, 12 months of probation and court costs of $478.
• Tucker Tad Stillwell, 4800 block of Charleston Park, Tyler, Texas – Bail jumping. $500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $360.
