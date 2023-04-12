Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 800 block of Hays St. on April 3.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on April 4.
• An arrest was made for driving with an open container of alcohol in the 500 block of Beech St. on April 4.
• An arrest was made for a minor consuming alcohol in the 2100 block of Singing Wind Dr. on April 5.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 5200 block of Hwy. 27 on April 6.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Water St. on April 7.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more, public intoxication, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on April 8.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on April 3.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of a dangerous drug, in the 1700 block of Junction Hwy. on April 4.
• An arrest was made for minor in possession of tobacco products in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. on April 4.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon, and a local warrant, in the 7000 block of Main St. on April 5.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia, and a local warrant, in the 300 block of Main St. on April 6.
• KPD is investigating two counts of possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in the 600 block of E Shady Dr. on April 6.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 1 gm. of THC vapes in the 3200 block of Loop 534 on April 6.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 3500 block of Loop 534 on April 7.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating assault on a family member to impede breathing in the 3100 block of Memorial Blvd. on April 3.
• KPD is investigating assault of an elderly or disabled individual in the 2200 block of San Jacinto Dr. on April 5.
• KPD is investigating criminally negligent injury to a child/elderly/ disabled in the 2000 block of Singing Wind Dr. on April 5.
• KPD is investigating assault causing bodily injury in the 200 block of Junction Hwy. on April 7.
• KPD is investigating assault on a family member causing bodily injury in the 1500 block of Junction Hwy. on April 8.
• An arrest was made for assault causing bodily injury, and a local warrant, in the 100 block of Miller St. on April 8.
• An arrest was made for assault by contact in the 200 block of Travis St. on April 8.
Burglaries
• An arrest of juveniles was made for burglary of motor vehicles in the 600 block of Travis St. on April 8.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $750-$2,500 from a building in the 1100 block of Junction Hwy. on April 4.
• Fraud was reported in the 1200 block of Sidney Baker on April 5.
• KPD is investigating theft of less than $100 in the 1200 block of Bandera Hwy. on April 5.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting between $100-$750 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on April 7.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency in the 300 block of Mill Run on April 3.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 700 block of Overhill Dr. on April 8.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident on April 4.
• KPD responded to a major accident on April 5.
• KPD responded to a major accident on April 7.
• KPD is investigating duty on striking a fixture more than $200, and evading arrest with a motor vehicle, in the 800 block of Water St. on April 7.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 1000 block of Wheless Ave. on April 3.
• KPD assisted another agency in the 1700 block of Wilmeth Rd, McKinney, Texas on April 6.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $750-$2,500 in the 500 block of Junction Hwy. on April 7.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $750-$2,500 in the 2100 block of Singing Wind on April 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.