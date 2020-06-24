• Vilia Kay Pember, P.O. Box, Bandera – Driving while intoxicated. $500 fine, 178 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Donavon Ray Sanders, 200 block of Southway Dr., Kerrville – Unlawfully carrying a weapon. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $310.
• Jordan Ryan Sharp, General delivery, Kerrville – Failure to identify giving false information. $500 fine, 90 days in jail and court costs of $310.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.