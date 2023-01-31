Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1300 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 23.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on Jan. 26.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and driving with an open container of alcohol, in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on Jan. 26.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. on Jan. 26.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Barnett St. on Jan. 26.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 900 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 27.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 2000 block of Sidney Baker on Jan. 28.
• KPD is investigating driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15, and unlawfully carrying a weapon, in the 300 block of Main St. on Jan. 29.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 300 block of Main St. on Jan. 29.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 200 block of W Schreiner St. on Jan. 24.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 3200 block of Loop 534 on Jan. 25.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawfully carrying a weapon, in the 1400 block of Jackson Rd. on Jan. 26.
Assaults
• An arrest was made for family violence assault by contact, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 300 block of La Casa Dr. on Jan. 27.
• KPD is investigating a terroristic threat to interrupt activity in a public place in the 500 block of Water St. E on Jan. 27.
• An arrest was made for aggravated assault with a weapon on the family, and a felony warrant from another agency, in the 2800 block of Poplar St. on Jan. 28.
• KPD is investigating aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and assault by contact, in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 29.
• KPD is investigating kidnapping in the 200 block of Spence St. on Jan. 29.
• KPD is investigating assault causing bodily injury in the 100 block of Jasper Ln. on Jan. 29.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 400 block of Burleson Blvd. on Jan. 23.
• KPD is investigating fraudulent use or possession of less than five identifying items reported at KPD on Jan. 23.
• An arrest was made for theft of less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 23.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $750-$2,500 in the 300 block of Main St. on Jan. 24.
• KPD is investigating credit card abuse in the 300 block of Main St. on Jan. 24.
• KPD is investigating theft of less than $100 in the 1700 block of Hiawatha Dr. on Jan. 25.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting between $100-$750 in the 800 block of Water St. on Jan. 26.
• KPD is investigating theft of less than $100 in the 100 block of Main St. on Jan. 28.
• KPD is investigating theft of less than $100 in the 100 block of Lewis Ave. on Jan. 29.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency in the 600 block of W Shady Dr. on Jan. 25.
• An arrest was made for violation of a protective order, and a felony warrant from another agency, in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on Jan. 25.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident on Jan. 26.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 700 block of Sheppard Rees Rd. on Jan. 28.
• KPD responded to a traffic accident with an unattended motor vehicle in the 2300 block of Sidney Baker on Jan. 29.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license in the 3600 block of Loop 534 on Jan. 24.
• KPD responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on Jan. 25.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 400 block of Dean Dr. on Jan. 26.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief less than $100 in the 300 block of Main St. on Jan. 27.
• KPD is investigating failure to comply with a sex offender’s duty to register reported at KPD on Jan. 27.
