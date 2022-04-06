• Jordan Xzavier Castorena-Ayala, 400 block of Bow Ln., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Gabriel Caldron Duran, 100 block of Texas Circle, Kerrville – Family violence causing bodily injury, evading arrest, and resisting arrest. $500 fine, 120 days in jail and court costs of $1,050.
• Michael Anthony Espinoza, 3300 block of Legion Dr., Kerrville – Two counts violation of probation. 2 days in jail.
• Wendy Veronica Rubio, 200 block of Whispering Oaks Dr., Fredericksburg – Driving while intoxicated second offense. $500 fine, 30 days in jail and court costs of $828.
• Michael Cody Veselka, 100 block of Riverpark Dr., Ingram – Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine, 7 days in jail and court costs of $116.
• Cade Joseph Vessier, 3300 block of Loop 534, Kerrville - Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $250 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $91.
