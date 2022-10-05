• Joey Walter Beadman, 200 block of Medina Dr., Bandera – Resisting arrest, and failure to identify as a fugitive from justice. $500 fine, 180 days in jail and court costs of $695.
• Heather Renee Carley, 100 block of Lafayette, Kerrville – Criminal trespass. $500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $310.
• Kenneth Ray Clayburg, 100 block of Bullard Rd., Kerrville – Three counts of driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, 43 days in jail and court costs of $1,174.
• Wesley Ernest Ford, 2900 block of Hunt St., Kerrville – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $413.
• Jesus Amador Lamas, 200 block of Segovia Rd., San Marcos - Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $413.
• Austin James McBride, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Huntsville – Theft of services between $100-$750, and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, 175 days in jail and court costs of $1,003.
• Jack Beldon Minwell, 21000 block of Lake Pkwy., Georgetown – Driving while intoxicated second offense, and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $2,000 fine, 79 days in jail and court costs of $1,021.
• Jesse Reyes Ramirez, 3900 block of Parkway Dr., San Antonio – Possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine, 60 days in jail and court costs of $400.
• Bryan Anthony Smith, 1800 block of Lowrance, Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $888.
• Jack Taylor, 100 block of Joy Harvest Dr., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated second offense. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $504.
• Valerie Mari Tejeda, 1900 block of McKinley Ave., San Antonio – Obstructing a highway, and bail jumping. $500 fine, 8 days in jail and court costs of $660.
