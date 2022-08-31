•    Cesar Daniel Alva-Contreras, 100 block of Derrek Ln., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15. $2,000 fine, 10 days in jail and court costs of $468.

•    Joshua Daniel Berry, 2100 block of Memorial Blvd., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15. $1,500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $458.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.