• Cesar Daniel Alva-Contreras, 100 block of Derrek Ln., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15. $2,000 fine, 10 days in jail and court costs of $468.
• Joshua Daniel Berry, 2100 block of Memorial Blvd., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15. $1,500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $458.
• Laura Lyn Casanova, 900 block of Paschal, Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated, and possession of dangerous drugs. $1,000 fine, 94 days in jail and court costs of $768.
• John David Davidson, 1600 block of 1st St., Kerrville – Possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance. $500 fine, 42 days in jail and court costs of $300.
• Pete David Diaz, 400 block of Peterson Dr., Kerrville – Indecent assault. $500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $360.
• Briantae Ebony Angel Ester, 1600 block of Junction Hwy., Kerrville – Family violence assault causing bodily injury, violation of a protective order, interfering with an emergency call, and terroristic threat of the family. $1,000 fine, 75 days in jail and court costs of $1,300.
• Brittany Marie Hyatt, 3000 block of Memorial Blvd., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $1,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $458.
• Ezequiel Hernandez Jr., P.O. Box, Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $458.
• David Lee Glasscox, 400 block of Thompson Dr., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated second offense. $4,000 fine, 36 days in jail and court costs of $493.
• Ludwin Geovanni Lima-Florian, 400 block of Walnut St., Fredericksburg – interfering with an emergency call, and unlawful restraint. $4,000 fine, 331 days in jail and court costs of $600.
• Renee Olivia Lozano, 1400 block of Cabelos Dr, Buda, Texas – Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine and court costs of $116.
• Rhonda Tracey Maroney, 200 block of Connie Ln., Ingram – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Michael Jeffrey McCollum, 1100 block of Hasenwinkle Rd., Comfort – Resisting arrest. $750 fine, 157 days in jail and court costs of $300.
• Jonathan Andrew Miller, 2000 block of Brian Dr., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $5,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $634.
• Jose Adolfo Ramirez, 1500 block of 41st St., Lubbock, Texas – Failure to identify giving false information. $750 fine, 81 days in jail and court costs of $350.
