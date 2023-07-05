Marriages
Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Scott Michael Dicks of Spring Branch, Texas, and Theresa Suzanne Weber of Kerrville, June 17.
• David Linn Herchberger of Camp Verde, and Denise Rigsby Smith of Kerrville, June 9.
• Douglas Aldwell McPherson of Kerrville, and Corinne Diane DeLabarre of Ingram, June 8.
• Aaron Michael Beavers of Kerrville, and Herlinda Maricela Reyes of Elmendorf, Texas, June 13.
• Edward Ramirez of Kerrville, and Tawanah Aleman Nieto of Kerrville, June 16.
Divorces
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Michael Anthony Espinoza of Kerrville and Victoria Louise Espinoza of Kerrville, June 21.
• Rene Edward Lira of Kerrville and Vivan Mae Watchman of Albuquerque, N.M., June 21.
• Maico Enrique John Toledo of Kerrville and Leticia Carreno, June 21.
• Adrian Sean Reyes of Kerrville and Elisabeth Nicole Reyes of Kerrville, June 22.
• Frederick Phipps Cannon III of Ingram and Monica Ann Cannon of Ingram, June 26.
• Bernardino Augado Aguilar and Blanca Erendira Carrillo of Kerrville, June 27.
