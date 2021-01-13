• Lana Lucille Andersen, 2000 block of Sidney Baker, Kerrville – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, 64 days in jail and court costs of $403.
• David Joseph Crouse, 600 block of Main St., Ingram – Resisting arrest. $500 fine, 97 days in jail and court costs of $375.
• Devin Gordon Conway, 100 block of Live Oak Blvd., Center Point – Deadly conduct, and false report to a police officer. $500 fine, 180 days in jail, 12 months of probation, 50 hours of community service and court costs of $730.
• Tammy Dawn Evans, 100 block of Storage Lane, Center Point – Possession of dangerous drugs. $500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $310.
• Sheyanna Dawn Neutze, 400 block of Loyal Valley, Kerrville – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine and court costs of $353.
• Jayme Ray Ozuna, 400 block of Clearwater Paseo, Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated with BAC more than 0.15. $0 fine, 14 days in jail, and court costs of $493.
