• Carl Walker Bellenir, 1000 block of W 5th St., Davenport, Iowa – Two counts of criminal trespass. $2,000 fine, 3 days in jail and court costs of $580.
• Joshua Caine Boggan, 500 block of S Milam, Fredericksburg – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, deferred 6 months and court costs of $363.
• Joanna Lizette Gonzalez, 2000 block of Charcon, Laredo – Driving while intoxicated second offense. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $463.
• David Lee Ontinveros, 100 block of Diana Dr., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated second offense. $750 fine, 180 days in jail, 12 months of probation, 179 hours of community service and court costs of $478.
• Tanya Michelle Phillips, 800 block of Tivy St., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15. $750 fine, 60 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Roger Lee Rodriguez, 2900 block of Golden Eagle Circle, Lafayette, Col. – Family violence assault causing bodily injury, and interfering with an emergency call. $1,000 fine, 180 days in jail and court costs of $690.
• Marion Bowden Watson, 2300 block of Chalet Trl., Kerrville – Theft of property between $100-$750. $0 fine, 180 days in jail, 11 months of probation and court costs of $370.
