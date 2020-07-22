• Robert Francis Bilunas, 200 block of Wood Dr., Kerrville – Family violence assault causing bodily injury, false report to a police officer, and two counts of violation of a protective order. 362 days in jail and court costs of $1,275.
• Benito Lisea Garcia Jr., 500 block of Rees St., Kerrville – Two counts of possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine, 168 days in jail and court costs of $650.
• Sevastian Ibarra, 400 block of Stephen St., Kerrville – Possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana and bail jumping. $100 fine, 13 days in jail and court costs of $760.
• Triston Miles Isom, 800 block of Tanglewood Ln., Kerrville – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine and court costs of $353.
• Francisco Alejandro Uballe, 400 block of W Barnett, Kerrville – Three counts of burglary of a vehicle. $500 fine, 120 days in jail and court costs of $1,000.
• Xavier Diamante Warren, 200 block of Miller St., Kerrville – Burglary of a motor vehicle, possession of less than 2 oz. of a controlled substance, possession of dangerous drugs, two counts of possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, terroristic threat, and bail jumping. $750 fine, 340 days in jail, and court costs of $2,875.
