• Bradley Robert Achilles, P.O. Box, Center Point – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Francisco Contreras Alva, 100 block of 5th St., Ingram – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine and court costs of $478.
• Ann Zohlen Aymond, 300 block of Englewood, Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $1,500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Courtney Lea Browning, 100 block of Adler St., Boerne – Driving while intoxicated. $1,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $478.
• Karl Edward Coats, P.O. Box, Ingram – Driving while intoxicated second offense. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Kenneth Wayne Dagley, 300 block of Rattlesnake Point, Rockport, Texas – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Marco Antonio Duran, 600 block of Goss, Kerrville – Criminal trespass. $1,000 fine, 8 days in jail and court costs of $300.
• Steven Nicholas Dye, 100 block of Pecan Way, Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Sandra Mercedes Fournier, 400 block of Sierra Rd., Kerrville - Driving while intoxicated, $2,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $478.
• Michelle Jeanette Henley, 100 block of Candlelite Dr., Ingram – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. Two days in jail and court costs of $413.
• Rebekah Marie Holsey, 2300 block of Polly Peak Dr., Bandera – Theft of property between $100-$750. $300 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $360, fees waived.
• Sergio Garcia Luna, 100 block of Sweetwater, Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $500 fine, 8 days in jail and court costs of $493.
• Icsamari Carrillo Martinez, 100 block of Nicci Ln., Comfort – Cruelty to non-livestock animal failure to provide or overworking. $1,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $399.
• Richard I.V. Mora, 600 block of Trace Dr., Kerrville - Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Jake Weldon Parker, 100 block of Ranger Trl., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Steven Patrick Parr, 12700 block of Blue Haven, Houston – Possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance. $500 fine, 18 days in jail and court costs of $360.
• Alexander Ramos Pineda, 100 block of Teri Ln., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $543.
• Alfred Ramirez, General Delivery, Kerrville – Criminal trespass. $1,150 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $300.
• Rolando Ramirez-Luna, 300 block of E Davis St., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $1,000 fine, 30 days in jail and court costs of $468.
• Federico Rojo Ramon, 2300 block of Nichols St., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15. $2,000 fine and court costs of $478.
• Christopher Allen Roberts, 900 block of Barnett St., Kerrville – Duty on striking a fixture greater than $200. Two days in jail and court costs of $413.
• Nicolase Robles, 2900 block of Legion Dr., Kerrville – Bail jumping. Three days in jail and court costs of $350.
• Juan Carlos Rodriguez-Lopez, Duty on striking a fixture greater than $200, and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $2,000 fine, 52 days in jail and court costs of $806.
• Jacob Aaron Seavey, 3900 block of Bandera Hwy., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Tee Ray Spring, 900 block of Swigert, Kerrville – Two counts of driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, and two counts of bail jumping. $500 fine, 3 days in jail and court costs of $1,356, fees waived by the court.
• Nicholas Jared Sundvall, 100 block of Pecan Way, Kerrville – Misdemeanor health and safety violation. $500 fine and court costs of $116.
• Skylar Scott Thibodeaux, 1400 Fifth St., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Nathanael Reuel Thomison, 100 block of Cynthia Dr., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $1,000 fine, 3 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Adrian Estorga Valenzuela, 500 block of Leslie Dr., Kerrville – Theft of property between $100-$750. $1,000 fine, 14 days in jail and court costs of $375.
• Amber Lynette Whitlow, 6600 block of Calle Zeta, San Antonio – Possession of dangerous drugs. $500 fine, deferred 12 months and court costs of $350.
