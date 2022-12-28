Alcohol Offenses
Alcohol Offenses
• A suspect was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 800 block of Sidney Baker South on Dec. 20.
• After being called to investigate a suspicious person on Dec. 21, KPD officers arrested one suspect for public intoxication.
Drug Offenses
• A suspect was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1800 block of Bandera Highway on Dec. 19.
• Police arrested an individual on Dec. 21 for possession of a controlled substance, failure to identify, giving false information and prior open warrants in the 1000 block of Junction Highway.
Assaults
• An arrest was made for assault causing bodily injury against a family member in the 200 block of Barnett St. on Dec. 19.
Burglaries
• Kerrville Police Department officers are investigating a burglary of a motor vehicle call reported on Dec. 21 in the 800 block of Loop 534.
Warrants
• An arrest warrant was served and suspect arrested in the 500 block of Junction Highway on Dec. 20.
Accidents
• Police were called to the 2800 block of Junction Highway on Dec. 19 to assist and investigate a major accident.
• KPD officers assisted on a warrant arrest made near Mile Marker 505 in Interstate 10 on Dec. 21.
• KPD officers assisted on a warrant arrest made in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on Dec. 21
Other Offenses
• Kerrville Police responded to a disturbance call in the 1100 block of Donna Kay on Dec. 19.
• Police took possession of “found property” in the 300 block of Main Street.
