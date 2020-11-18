Marriage
Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• James Cory Hranicky and Hilda Vela, Nov. 6.
• Colton Lee Weir and Denise Reyna Gonzalez, Nov. 6.
• Thomas Louis Adams and Gwynn Gilliam, Nov. 6.
• Jonathan Chase Russell and Jessica Rodrigues, Nov. 9.
• Steffon Timothy Christian Love and Amanda Jo Bonnett, Nov. 9.
• William George Marshall Jr. and Gina McDaniel Sheriff, Nov. 9.
• Ricardo Lorenzo Solis Jr. and Jennifer Ann Rosa, Nov. 10.
• James Roland Carson and Tamara Linda Grandfield, Nov. 12.
• Otis Hart Lafour III and Ambria Rose-Ann Geraets, Nov. 12.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• XXXX
