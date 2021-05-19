Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Chantell Christian Tait Young and April Michelle Kappers, May 7.
• David Linn Herchberger and Deborah Moseley Pate, May 7.
• Collin Wayne Corliss and Samantha Leighann Miller, May 10.
• Dakota Lane Landry and Brooke Maraye Burgin, May 11.
• Korben Thomas Green and Gabriela Salazar, May 12.
• Steven Dale Hill and Amanda Estella Garces, May 12.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Cory Matthew Traub of Harper and Kristin Marie Traub of Kerrville, May 6.
