• John Christopher Bellard, 100 block of Michon, Kerrville – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $383.
• Pamela Marie Espinoza, 700 block of Junction Hwy., Kerrville – Fraudulent destruction or removal of writing, and bail jumping. $1,000 fine, 324 days in jail and court costs of $725.
• Bryon Shay McClellan, 100 block of Riverview, Ingram – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, 180 days in jail and court costs of $358.
• Shane Sterling Patterson, 100 block of Hampton Run E, Boerne – Criminal trespass. $2,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $360.
• Maribel Sanchez Poulin, 300 block of Secret Valley, Kerrville – Theft of property between $100-$750. $500 fine, deferred 12 months, 20 hours of community service and court costs of $360.
• Dalen Lee Prine, 100 block of Sleepy Hollow, Kerrville – Two counts of possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and bail jumping. $500 fine, 273 days in jail and court costs of $1,010.
• Tammy Irene Stubbs, P.O. Box, Somerset – Criminal trespass. $500 fine, 120 days in jail and court costs of $375.
• Amanda Christine Switzer, Possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine, 90 days in jail and court costs of $310.
