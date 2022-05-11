Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Kevin Christopher O’Grady and Jane Kristin Serda, May 2.
• James Derek Lacey and Abbe Amanda Boyd, May 2.
• Patrick Casey Prout and Candace Marie Foster, May 2.
• Noe Estudiante Juarez and Sandybell Hernandez Urquiza, May 2.
• Trenton David Rhodes and Mollie Rose Haydel, May 3.
• Robert Lee Walker and Terri Lynn Kretzer, May 3.
• Ryan Tanner Lich and Kayla Nicole Markgraf, May 3.
• Ansel Michael Anderson and Miao Hua Hsu, May 3.
• John Luis Melendrez and Brandie Talili Bradford, May 4.
• Vincent Ayala Lara and Catherine Mary Guess, May 5.
• Justin Kendall Kinchen and Elizabeth Anne Calhoun, May 5.
• Robert Allen Hughes and Donna Lynn Damon, May 6.
• Joseph Michael Kabanek and Joan Anne Ryan, May 6.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Faith Leeann Bradberry of Ingram and Jeffrey Daniel Bradberry of Ingram, April 28.
• Martha Denise Fudge of Kerrville and Juanita Zuniga Fudge of Rockdale, Texas, May 3.
• Sirroc Mashun Houston of Kerrville and Caitlin Barrett Houston of Mountain Home, May 5.
