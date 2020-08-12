Marriages
Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Diego Abel Soto Salazar and Griselda Godinez Sanchez, July 31.
• Zachary Andrew Cummings and Rosemary Lindauer Wendland, Aug. 3.
• Gary Lee Niebling and Marla Beatrice Niebling, Aug. 3.
• Patrick John Byrne and Gloria Faye Clements, Aug. 5.
• William Park and Kaylee Cheyenne Orr, Aug. 5.
• Will David Gatlin and Kynnedy Lynn Gleason, Aug. 5.
• Stephen Paul Carpenter and Jillian Elizabeth Doyal, Aug. 5.
• John Marshall Wurzbach and Jessica Marie Kelly, Aug. 5.
• Alfredo Sanchez Vanegas and Victoria Jazmin Dominguez, Aug. 6.
Divorces
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Clinton Thomas Jr. of Kerrville and Annie Malone Yarbrough of Athens, Ala., July 30.
