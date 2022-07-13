Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Adam Lee Moran and Jennifer Lynne Salentine, July 1.
• Juan Jose Delacerda-Mendez and Kerea Lorraine Oliver, July 1.
• Matthew Lee Hoffmann and Bertha Alicia Torres, July 1.
• Kevin Paul Ortiz and Kathleen Kay Richards, July 5.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Christina Beth Cooper of Kerrville and Danshell Emanuel Cooper of Kerrville, July 5.
