Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Anthony Peter Sivils and Celeste Lane Connell, Oct. 14.
• Samantha Ann Harrah and Ambra Christine Starr, Oct. 14.
• Arthur Albert Jacobo and Madelyn Abelida Cleofe, Oct. 17.
• Jaime Angeles-Perez and Adriana Limones Estrada, Oct. 17.
• Jose Lenin Palacios Solis and Alma Yesenia Elias Ruiz, Oct. 18.
• Hayden Thomas Wood and Wendy Saelly Saldivar, Oct. 18.
• David Glenn Smith and Linda Ann Parsons, Oct. 19.
• Charles Wallace Tremper and Debra Lynn Lane, Oct. 19.
• Kenneth Ray Maughan and Elizabeth Ann Gilder, Oct. 21.
• Matthew Karac Whitfield and Abigail Lynn Fitzpatrick, Oct. 21.
• Michael Ryan Krause and Denise Govana Delagarza, Oct. 21.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Sarah Elaine Gelker of Kerrville and Garret Matthew Gelker of Kerrville, Oct. 14.
