• Tyler Anthony Bain, 100 block of Stone Canyon, Fredericksburg – Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $200 fine and court costs of $116.
• Karlton Tyrone Benson, 200 block of Frederick, Kerrville – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, 202 days in jail and court costs of $403.
• Roger Castro, 300 block of Madrona Dr., Kerrville – Assault causing bodily injury. Two days in jail and court costs of $345.
• Elijah Aaron Cordoba, 1400 block of Sidney Baker, Kerrville - Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $200 fine and court costs of $116.
• Pete Carrion, 200 block of McFarland, Kerrville - Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine and court costs of $106.
• Joseph Brandon Diaz, 100 block of Fawn Run, Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15. $500 fine, 11 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Amanda Fay Dunham, 4100 block of Judivan, San Antonio – Failure to identify giving false information. $750 fine, 6 days in jail and court costs of $360.
• Brian Atwood Faltin, P.O. Box, Comfort – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Earnest Martinez Garza, 300 block of Fifer St., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $500 fine, two days in jail and court costs of $653.
• Anthony Hernandez, 2300 block of Junction Hwy., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Neil Rashod Johnson, 800 block of Wheeless Ave., Kerrville - Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine and court costs of $541.
• Patrick Johnston, 100 block of N 16th St., Junction – Driving while intoxicated second offense. $2,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $458.
• Kevin Douglas Kelly, 5400 block of Villa Mercedes, San Antonio – Violation of a protective order, and evading arrest. $2,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $645.
• James Fabro Lerma, 900 block of Ross St., Kerrville – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $363.
• Steven Louis Limon, 14600 block of Vance Jackson, San Antonio – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Bobby Cyprus Linhart, 4500 West Meadows Ln., New Palestine, Ind. - Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $200 fine and court costs of $116.
• Alejandro Martinez Jr., unit block of County Road 253, Eagle Pass - Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $200 fine and court costs of $91.
• Benjamin Michael Miller, 100 block of Bocaska Rd., Ingram – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $250 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $363.
• Jaime Vicente Montes, 1500 block of Prescott St., Memphis, Texas – Criminal trespass, and evading arrest. $1,000 fine, 172 days in jail and court costs of $600.
• Tony Guadalupe Montoya, 600 block of Myrta St., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $1,500 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $458.
• Jacob Silva Moreno, 1800 block of Arcadia Lp., Kerrville - Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $200 fine and court costs of $116.
• Mario Antonio Munoz, 100 block of Burney Rd., Center Point - Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine and court costs of $116.
• Cary Blake Otto, 900 block of Lytle St., Kerrville – Family violence assault causing bodily injury, and interfering with an emergency call. $1,000 fine, 181 days in jail and court costs of $700.
• Kylie Ann Brooke Purcell, 100 block of Spring Meadow Ln., Kerrville – Resisting arrest. $500 fine, 9 months of probation and court costs of $310.
• Fallon Jean Rodriguez, 200 block of D St., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $1000 fine, 171 days in jail and court costs of $468.
• Christine Kay Taylor, unit block of Pine Trl., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $1,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $478.
• Joseph Jay Wofford, 300 block of Burr Oak Trl., Harper - Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine and court costs of $116.
