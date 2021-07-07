• Makayla Brooke Arreola, 100 block of Old San Antonio Rd., Boerne – Possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia. $200 fine and court costs of $116.
• Jonathan Michael Castillo, 100 block of Plaza Dr., Kerrville – Criminal attempt of possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine and court costs of $126.
• Andrew Scott Crispin, 400 block of Goss St., Kerrville – Two counts of driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, deferred 90 days and court costs of $826.
• Travis Blake Gartman, 100 block of Wild Cherry Ln., Kerrville – Resisting arrest. $750 fine, 6 days in jail and court costs of $310.
• Abraham Hernandez, 100 block of Sweetwater, Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $100 fine, 365 days in jail, 18 months of probation and court costs of $478.
• Thomas Ralph Keeler Jr., P.O. Box, North Port, Fla. – Assault causing bodily injury. $100 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $360.
• Kari Raison McCauley, 800 block of Spicer Lp., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $1,000 fine, 30 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Catherine Ritter McFadden, 300 block of Camino Real, Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated second offense. $750 fine, 365 days in jail, 12 months of probation, 20 hours of community service and court costs of $478.
• Sergio Mendez Jr., 100 block of Bunny Ln., Hunt – Criminal mischief between $750-$2,500, and driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15. $0 fine, 28 days in jail and court costs of $808.
• James Christian Myhre, 100 block of Lange Ravine, Hunt – Possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia. $200 fine and court costs of $116.
• Shawn Edward OLeary, unknown block of Brockport, San Antonio – Possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and bail jumping. $200 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $680.
• Billy Wayne Paine III, 300 block of McNeil St., Ingram – Theft of services between $100-$750, and racing on a highway. $750 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $680.
• Jennifer Nicole Rickert, 400 block of Hugo St., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15. $750 fine, 365 days in jail, 18 months of probation, 50 hours of community service and court costs of $478.
• Roger Lee Rodriguez, 2900 block of Golden Eagle Circle, Lafayette, Colo. – Family violence assault causing bodily injury. $1,000 fine, 180 days in jail and court costs of $320.
