Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 900 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 11.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense, driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, and resisting arrest, in the 1000 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 14.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 2800 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 14.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1600 block of Water St. on Aug. 14.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 700 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 15.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and driving with an open container of alcohol, in the 200 block of Cully Dr. on Aug. 15.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, possession of alcohol in a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing a police officer, failure to ID as a fugitive from justice, tampering with evidence, driving without a driver’s license, and an arrest warrant, in the 1500 block of Marion Dr. on Aug. 9.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 14.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, at a suspicious circumstances call in the 2100 block of Singing Wind Dr. on Aug. 15.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating assault causing bodily injury in the 700 block of Tennis St. on Aug. 10.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault causing bodily injury, and terroristic threat of the family, in the 900 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 10.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 14.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating fraud in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on Aug. 9.
• An arrest was made for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, and making a false statement to a police officer, in the 3300 block of Legion Dr. N on Aug. 13.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting less than $100 in the 100 block of Main St. N on Aug. 15.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 500 block of Leslie Dr. N on Aug. 13.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 1400 block of Bandera Hwy. on Aug. 13.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 300 block of Coleman St. N on Aug. 14.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 200 block of Harper Rd. on Aug. 14.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 100 block of Amelia Ct. on Aug. 15.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident at 12:20 p.m. on Aug. 10.
• KPD responded to a major accident at 2:44 p.m. on Aug. 11.
• KPD responded to a major accident at 3:28 p.m. on Aug. 11.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 500 block of Main St. on Aug. 12.
• KPD responded to a minor accident at 4:41 p.m. on Aug. 13.
• KPD responded to a major accident at 8:33 a.m. on Aug. 15.
• An arrest was made for failure to stop and render aid, and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, at a major accident in the 2000 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 15.
• KPD responded to a minor accident in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 15.
Other Offenses
• KPD closed a missing person case in the 700 block of Oakland Hills Ln. on Aug. 12.
• An arrest was made for disorderly conduct in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. S on Aug. 12.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $30,000-$150,000 in the 2300 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 13.
