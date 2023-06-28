• Juan Jesus Barrera, 100 block of Price St., Rocksprings – Attempted possession of marijuana. $500 fine and court costs of $116.
• Chase Allen Berryhill, 200 block of North Fork, Bandera – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Justin Tyler Bishop, 500 block of Kelly St., Center Point – Driving while intoxicated. $1,000 fine, 3 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Tristan Chanse Bryant, 400 block of Pue Rd., Bandera – Driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15. $1,500 fine, 9 months of probation, 25 hours of community service, and court costs of $478.
• Justin Cody Buck, 500 block of W Reed St., Patrolia, Texas – Attempted possession of marijuana. $500 fine and court costs of $116.
• Lucinda Marie Carmona, 3300 block of Legion Dr., Kerrville – Possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance. $500 fine, 3 days in jail and court costs of $360.
• Wilfredo Ivan Guevara, 100 block of Pearl St., Kerrville – Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $200 fine and court costs of $91.
• Troy Erick Hunts. 1200 block of Spur 100, Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $1,500 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $478.
• Stephen Patrick Lewis, 100 block of Jones Rd., Kerrville – Two counts of driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15. $2,000 fine, 5 days in jail and court costs of $956.
• Colt Patrick McKenney, 1000 block of Paschal Ave., Kerrville – Resisting arrest. $500 fine and court costs of $310.
• Michael Victor Melchionda, General Delivery, Kerrville – Criminal trespass. $2,000 fine, 30 days in jail and court costs of $300.
• Rene Maya Perez, 300 block of Laurel, Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15. $2,000 fine, 180 days in jail, 12 months of probation, 50 hours of community service and court costs of $478.
• Robby Earl Zeigler, 3800 block of Ranchero Rd., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15. $2,000 fine, 365 days in jail and court costs of $553.
