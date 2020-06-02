Marriages
Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Jordan Patrick Geissinger and Hailey Jordan Hartman, May 26.
Divorces
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Tony Gerard Jackson of Dallas and Lisa Mason Jackson of Kerrville, May 21.
• Alexandra Marie Altmann Ingram and Brentyn Jaryl Altmann of Ingram, May 27.
