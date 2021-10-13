Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 1200 block of E Main on Oct. 2.
• An arrest was made for driving with an open container of alcohol in the 1900 block of Sidney Baker on Oct. 2.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 500 block of Lucille St. on Oct. 2.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and an arrest warrant, in the 3200 block of Loop 534 on Oct. 5.
• KPD is investigating driving while intoxicated, and duty on striking an unattended vehicle greater than $200, in the 200 block of Sidney Baker S on Oct. 6.
• KPD is investigating driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15 in the 100 block of G St. on Oct. 8.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 700 block of Lytle St. on Oct. 8.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 100 block of Stephanie Dr. on Oct. 9.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 9.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 2100 block of Bandera Hwy. on Oct. 9.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on Oct. 10.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15, and possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, in the 1100 block of Sidney Baker S on Oct. 10.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on Oct. 10.
Drug Offenses
• A warrant arrest was made, with possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, in the 600 block of Harper St. on Oct. 1.
• A warrant arrest was made, with possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, in the 300 block of Water St. on Oct. 1.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1000 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 7.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 1000 block of Paschal Ave. on Oct. 1.
• An arrest was made for violation of a protective order in the 900 block of Lytle St. on Oct. 2.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 1200 block of Jack Dr. on Oct. 2.
• KPD is investigating terroristic threat of a household, abandoning or endangering a child with criminal negligence, aggravated assault on a family member, deadly conduct, and possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in the 1600 block of Bandera Hwy. on Oct. 3.
• KPD is investigating assault against an elderly or disabled individual, and failure to report abuse or neglect of an elderly or disabled individual, reported at KPD on Oct. 4.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 300 block of A St. on Oct. 7.
• KPD is investigating stalking in the 500 block of Roy St. on Oct. 8.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on Oct. 9.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault causing bodily injury, aggravated assault on a family member with a deadly weapon, and criminal mischief between $100-$750, in the 2300 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 10.
• KPD is investigating harassment reported at KPD on Oct. 10.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo Path on Oct. 3.
• KPD is investigating burglary of a building in the 1400 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 7.
Thefts
• An arrest was made for shoplifting less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 1.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 2.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 2.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting less than $100 in the 500 block of Main St. on Oct. 3.
• An arrest was made for theft of less than $100, and possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 3.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $2,500-$30,000 from a building in the 100 block of Arroyo Dr. on Oct. 4.
• KPD is investigating forgery of a financial instrument in the 300 block of Main St. on Oct. 4.
• Ann arrest was made for shoplifting less than $100 in the 300 block of Main St. on Oct. 6.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 6.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 8.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 400 block of Fifer St. N on Oct. 1.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 300 block of W Schreiner St. on Oct. 1.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on Oct. 2.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo Path N on Oct. 3.
• A warrant arrest was made while assisting another agency in the 400 block of Goss St. on Oct. 5.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 2500 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 6.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 700 block of Swigert St. on Oct. 7.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 1300 block of Sidney Baker on Oct. 7.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 300 block of Water St. on Oct. 7.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 600 block of Jefferson St. on Oct. 9.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 100 block of G St. on Oct. 10.
Accidents
• KPD is investigating an accident involving injury in the 600 block of Lake Dr. on Oct. 4.
• KPD responded to a major accident at 2:23 p.m. on Oct. 6.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 2200 block of Bandera Hwy. on Oct. 8.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 1200 block of Bandera Hwy. on Oct. 9.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on Oct. 1.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 600 block of Meadowview Ln. on Oct. 3.
• KPD responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Bandera Hwy. on Oct. 3.
• KPD is investigating possession of child pornography reported to KPD on Oct. 3.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 600 block of Main St. on Oct. 4.
• KPD is investigating a missing person reported at KPD on Oct. 5.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 600 block of Lois St. on Oct. 7.
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, and unlawfully carrying a weapon, in Mile 508 of IH-10 on Oct. 8.
