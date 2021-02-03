• Ronald Edward Duckworth Jr., 1100 block of CR 183, Comfort – Assault causing bodily injury. $2,000 fine, 105 days in jail and court costs of $345.
• Brittany Danielle Sherwood, 100 block of Cooper St., Ingram – Driving while intoxicated second offense. $750 fine, 365 days in jail, 12 months of probation, 20 hours of community service and court costs of $504.
• Corey Neil Walden, 200 block of Main St., Ingram – Family violence assault causing bodily injury. $250 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $320.
