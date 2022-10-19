Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Johnnie Ray Davis and Kathleen Annette Smith, Oct. 11.
• Louis Peter Salfi and Lesley R. Swope, Oct. 11.
• Stephen Michael Marasco and Rebecca Marie Wickliff, Oct. 11.
• Bradley K. Bitter and April Maire Gearhart, Oct. 12.
• Robert Frederick Lohmeyer and Elaine Frances Murray, Oct. 13.
• Kevin Lee Naumann and Claudia Campos Marquez, Oct. 13.
• Ronald Gene Osbon and Jacqueline Guedea, Oct. 13.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Robert L. Walters of Picayune, Miss. and Brandy Decker of Kerrville, Oct. 6.
• Veronica Marie Gonzales of Kerrville and Ricardo Magallon of Pasadena, Texas, Oct. 7.
• Kyleigh Marie Cadena of Kerrville and Jose Adam Cadena of Center Point, Oct. 7.
