• Tyler James Deese, 200 block of Hugo St., Kerrville - Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine and court costs of $353.
• Kaytlin Ashley Kramer, 10600 block of Tansy Canyon, Helotes – Possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia. $500 fine and court costs of $320.
• Mary Nicole Ozuna, 2900 block of Hunt, Kerrville – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $413.
• Thomas James Warner, 100 block of Morris Rd., Kerrville – Accident involving damage to vehicle greater than $200. $500 fine, 180 days in jail and court costs of $388.
• Texas Brandi Woolls, 19400 block of Ridge Oak Dr., San Antonio – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, and bail jumping. $500 fine, 110 days in jail and court costs of $778.
