Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Robert William Foley and Christina Ramos Flores, May 9.
• Cipriano Ramos and Belinda Salinas, May 9.
• Thomas Ignacio Lopez-Arreola and Olga Nicole Angel, May 9.
• Carlos R. Acosta Martinez and Isabella Brooklyn Casciato, May 10.
• Brian Scott Tomek and Sandra Lynn Perez, May 10.
• Colton Lee Compton and Brittney Mae Guild, May 10.
• Tyrique Lorenz Chew and Hannah Marie Jones, May 11.
• Lawrence Luther Graham and Sharon White Fell, May 12.
• Tymon Skaines and Julia Anne Lamberson, May 13.
• John Casey Nesbit and Sandra Marie Carter, May 13.
• Keith White Johnson and Evelyn Singley Driver, May 13.
• Mark Anthony Moreno and Lee Ann Perez, May 13.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Megan Marie Gaytan of Kerrville and Charlie Jose Gaytan of Newport News, Va., May 6.
• Cade Cannon Saurage of Kerrville and Catherine Nicole Saurage of Kerrville, May 10.
• Sherri Lynn Juarez of Kerrville and Mark Eric Juarez of Kerrville, May 10.
• Esteban Aaron Villarreal of Kerrville and Shawna Nicole Villarreal of Kerrville, May 10.
• Yulieta Garcia of Ingram and Juan Antonio Garcia of Ingram, May 12.
